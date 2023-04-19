ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the period. ManpowerGroup accounts for approximately 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,786,000 after purchasing an additional 92,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Insider Activity

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAN traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,563. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.54.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

