Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.51

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.51 and traded as high as C$134.16. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$134.16, with a volume of 9,172 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$123.70.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

