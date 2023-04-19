MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

Institutional Trading of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 66.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

