Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

