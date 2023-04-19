Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.96 and a 200 day moving average of $203.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.