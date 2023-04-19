Magnus Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

