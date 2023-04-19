Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

