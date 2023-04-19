Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.69.

NFLX opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.