Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

