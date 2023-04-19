Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.69.

NFLX opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $329.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $379.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

