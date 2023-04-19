Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,877 Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading cut their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 82.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -171.08%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

