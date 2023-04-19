Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.