Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,701 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 364,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $102.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.