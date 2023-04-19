Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,701 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 364,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 118,557 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $89.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $102.44.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
