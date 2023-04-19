LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

