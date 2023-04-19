LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.21.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. 169,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

