Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.62. 149,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 76,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$233.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

