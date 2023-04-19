Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Trading 1.9% Higher

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.12. 32,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 85,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVLU. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $94.30 million, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51.

Insider Activity at Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $90.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mardy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,600.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

