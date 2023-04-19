Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 133,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of LUCD opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.10 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

