Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 133,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of LUCD opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $3.10 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile
Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.