Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.87

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $628.15 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segments offers cash handling services. The Other segment deals with the risk management function and other functions managed at group level. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

