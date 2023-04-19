Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 161,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 669,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,024. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

