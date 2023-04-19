Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,682,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. 1,302,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,582. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

