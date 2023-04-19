Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 504,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,860,000 after purchasing an additional 251,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.51. The company had a trading volume of 718,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,255. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

