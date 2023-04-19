Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.5% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.48. 349,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,799. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

