Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $2.74 Million in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,358,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

