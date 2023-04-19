Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 98,686 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,509,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,718. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $45.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.