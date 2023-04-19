Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT opened at $502.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.64.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- Checking In On Hotel Stocks: Room for Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.