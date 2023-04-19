Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $502.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.64.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

