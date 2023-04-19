Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
NYSE:LMT traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.95. 292,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.64.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
