Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.95. 292,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 421,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.64.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

