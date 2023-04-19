Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

LZRFY stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

