LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading Down 18.5%

Shares of LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) were down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

LiveWorld Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Get LiveWorld alerts:

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter. LiveWorld had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 29.60%.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms, management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services, customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.