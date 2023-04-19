Liquity (LQTY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.45 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00007336 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $197.02 million and approximately $55.45 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,764,946 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

