Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Short Interest Up 38.4% in March

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 142,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Limbach

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,200,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,232 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Limbach by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Trading Down 2.5 %

LMB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 125,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Limbach has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

