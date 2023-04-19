Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Life Healthcare Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 3,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,611. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

