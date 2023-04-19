Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Life Healthcare Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LTGHY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 3,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,611. Life Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.
About Life Healthcare Group
