Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Broadband stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LBRDP stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

