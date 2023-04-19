Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Everest Re Group stock opened at $369.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.73 and its 200 day moving average is $338.04. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

