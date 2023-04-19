Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,496,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $632.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.