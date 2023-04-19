Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $728,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $909.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $842.52 and a 200 day moving average of $820.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $910.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

