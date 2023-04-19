Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

SNN stock opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More

