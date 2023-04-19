Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.4 %

MTD stock opened at $1,589.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,497.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,432.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

