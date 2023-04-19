Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPK opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.19%. Research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,097. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin J. Webber sold 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $265,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,471 shares of company stock worth $699,325. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

