Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

