Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 12,714 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,714 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $499,597.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,273,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,102,285.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock worth $2,919,840. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGPI opened at $99.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

