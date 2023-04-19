Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,152 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.08% of PTC worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after buying an additional 199,044 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.74. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,579 shares of company stock worth $48,502,884. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

