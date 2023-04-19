Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,546 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in NMI were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 11.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NMIH opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

