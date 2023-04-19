Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.66% of Harsco worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harsco by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

