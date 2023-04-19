Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.64 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.76% of Masonite International worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the first quarter worth $112,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of DOOR opened at $91.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.60. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

