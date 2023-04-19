Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $13.35 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.38% of Lumentum worth $13,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,573,000 after buying an additional 119,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lumentum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,893 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

Lumentum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.