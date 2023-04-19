Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,095 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.44% of NuVasive worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,674,000 after acquiring an additional 386,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NUVA opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Company Profile



NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

