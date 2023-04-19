Leeward Investments LLC MA Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.11% of Qorvo worth $10,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after purchasing an additional 64,123 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.1 %

QRVO stock opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

