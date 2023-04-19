Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Update

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 60,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,388. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

