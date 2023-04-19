Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a hold rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,213. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

